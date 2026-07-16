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Bill against obstructing Vande Mataram in Parl session

Thu, 16 July 2026
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A bill to make any insult or obstruction to the singing of the National Song Vande Mataram a punishable offence and another bill seeking to make "delayed registration" of birth and death more stringent have been listed by the government for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session beginning July 20.

The Lok Sabha secretariat said that the government has also listed the consideration and passing of the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

This bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session but did not come up for consideration and passage, ostensibly due to opposition from certain quarters in Kerala, where assembly elections were due around that time.

A bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat said the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is listed for introduction, consideration and passing.

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