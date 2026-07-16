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Andhra reports 4 Covid deaths during June 26-Jul 16 period

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Andhra Pradesh health commissioner G Veerapandian on Thursday said 12 people were infected with Covid-19 virus across the state between June 26 and July 16, out of whom four with comorbidities succumbed to the virus.

He noted that the deceased persons suffered from severe comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, renal issues and others forms of illnesses.

"Sporadic Covid-19 cases were reported in the state. Between June 26 and July 16, 12 people contracted Covid-19 virus and four out of them succumbed," Veerapandian said in an official press release.

Out of the four deaths, he said three casualties were from Kadapa district and one from Kakinada.

According to the commissioner, Andhra Pradesh's first Covid-19 infection in 2026 was logged in Kadapa district on June 26 and between July 1 and 16, 11 more infections were reported. -- PTI

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