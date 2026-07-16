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365 kg red sanders seized at Delhi airport; passenger arrested

Thu, 16 July 2026
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Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi have seized more than 365 kg of red sanders allegedly being smuggled out of the country and arrested an Indian passenger in connection with the case.

On the basis of spot profiling, Customs officials intercepted an Indian passenger scheduled to depart for Hong Kong from Terminal 3 of the airport on July 13, an official statement said on Thursday.

The passenger was intercepted following "suspicious movement and the presence of an extra bag", the statement said.

During detailed examination of the baggage, officials recovered 365.545 kg of red sanders (Pterocarpus santalinus) concealed inside 12 bags, comprising six small trolley suitcases,Â" three maroon and three black,Â" and six travel bags.

The red sanders logs had been packed in blue polythene packets and wrapped in sponges "in an attempt to evade detection", the statement said.

Red Sanders is listed under Appendix-II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates international trade in species that may become threatened with extinction unless such trade is strictly controlled. Accordingly, its export is subject to regulatory requirements. -- PTI

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