Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan to release on July 23

16:25

After weathering months of legal battles, online leak, and a highly publicised standoff with the censor board, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's highly anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan' is finally set to hit the silver screen on July 23 with the production company confirming it on Wednesday.



KVN Productions, the producer of the film, officially announced the release date on 'X'.



"Tested by fire. Forged by time. Built for history. The tougher the battle, The louder the victory. #JanaNayaganFromJuly23, #JanaNayakuduFromJuly23 and #JanNetaFromJuly23", it said.



'Jana Nayagan', produced by Bengaluru-based KVN Productions, was granted an "A" certificate recently.



The film is directed by H Vinoth and received its censor certificate last week after a protracted seven-month battle.



The makers of Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in what is set to be his final film, have officially announced that the film will release in theatres worldwide this month on the 23rd.



-- Subhash K Jha and PTI.