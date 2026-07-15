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Trump to strike Iran power plants, bridges next week

Wed, 15 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) warned that the United States would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges "next week" as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

He further cautioned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with Washington.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said the United States would intensify its military campaign against Iran in the coming days unless negotiations resume.

"We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News.

Trump's remarks come as US military strikes on Iran have continued for a fourth consecutive day following the collapse of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end the hostilities in West Asia. -- ANI

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