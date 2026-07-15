Telangana CM lays foundation for Amazon Data Centre, seeks Rs 1 lakh crore investment

16:17

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Amazon's Data Centre and urged the company to invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2034 in the Bharat Future City, being developed on the outskirts of Hyderabad by the state government.



Reddy laid the foundation stone for the data centre at Bharat Future City in the presence of state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and other officials.



The state government aims to make Telangana a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047, while the union government aims to make the country a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047, he said.



Telangana's contribution to the national GDP stands at five per cent, and the state government would like to raise this to 10 per cent. For that, it needs investments, infrastructure and employment, he said.



The state government has unveiled a policy document outlining its vision for 'Telangana Rising 2047', he said.



"I would suggest to my friends - I know your plans are for a USD seven billion investment over the next 14 years, but that is not sufficient for my USD one trillion dream. I would suggest that by 2034, you invest Rs 1 lakh crore in this Bharat Future City. Only then can I dream of a USD one trillion economy," he said. -- PTI