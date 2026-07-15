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Strengthening El Nino, weak rainfall may hit kharif oilseed and cotton crops

Wed, 15 July 2026
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India's kharif oilseed and cotton crops could face weather-related challenges in the coming weeks as strengthening El Nino conditions, coupled with forecasts of below-normal rainfall across key rain-fed agricultural regions, raise concerns over crop development and yields, according to a report by Dolat Capital.

The report noted that Kharif sowing has continued to gain momentum, with the total sown area rising to 531.3 lakh hectares. Furthermore, the seasonal acreage gap has narrowed to just 18.1 lakh hectares compared with the five-year average. "However, the IMD's extended-range forecast indicates that overall rainfall is likely to remain below normal over the next two weeks," said Dolat Capital. -- ANI

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