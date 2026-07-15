Stock markets rebound in early trade; Sensex jumps 553 points

10:07

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous session led by bank stocks and a softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance in the coming months.



The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 148.15 points to 24,198.40.



From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were the major winners.



Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards. -- PTI