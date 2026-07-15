Sharad Pawar's visit to Shinde's office 'coincidence': Sule

16:13

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday dismissed speculation over party chief Sharad Pawar holding a meeting of his MLAs in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office here last week, saying the episode was "purely a coincidence".



Political meetings should not be viewed with suspicion, she said, and urged people to stop assuming that every meeting between political leaders is part of a conspiracy.



Pawar met MLAs of his party in Shinde's office at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai last Wednesday.



The veteran leader was at the state legislature premises to attend a meeting as a member of the high-powered committee formed by the state government on the long-pending Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. After the meeting, Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), paid the visit to Shinde in his chamber.



The meeting triggered political speculation and also drew flak from the NCP (SP) ally Shiv Sena (UBT), which described it as a move that led to glorification of traitors, a comment targeted at Shinde and his party leaders.



Talking to reporters about it, Sule said Pawar had walked into the legislature complex despite her asking him not to exert himself. Some MLAs (of the NCP-SP) requested him to spend a few minutes with them, following which he entered (Shinde's) cabin.



"In Parliament and in any assembly, only the Prime Minister's office and the Chief Minister's office have fixed locations. The offices of other leaders keep changing. There is nothing permanent in politics," she said.



The NCP (SP) working president praised Shinde for his gesture during the meeting, saying the deputy CM briefly stepped out of a cabinet meeting to greet Pawar. -- PTI