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Refrain from using smart watches, spectacles in ways that compromise security: LS to MPs

Wed, 15 July 2026
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The Lok Sabha secretariat has advised the MPs not to use smart watches, or smart spectacles in ways that may compromise the security, privileges and privacy of members in the Parliament Estate during the upcoming monsoon session.

The monsoon session of Parliament in slated to begin July 20, and will continue till August 13.

"Members are aware that a large number of advanced devices such as smart spectacles/ pen cameras/ smart watches etc. are now widely available in the country. Some of these devices can be used in ways so as to compromise privacy of Members and breach parliamentary privileges," a bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday said.

In view of this, MPs were requested to refrain from using such devices in any way that compromises security, privileges and privacy of members in any part of the Parliament Estate, the secretariat said. -- PTI

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