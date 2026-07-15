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Pocketless attire for Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple priests

Wed, 15 July 2026
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Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Wednesday distributed clothes without pockets to priests and staff, following allegations of misappropriation of offerings and donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple and Badrinath Dham.

The move comes amidst an ongoing nationwide debate regarding the need for transparent systems for handling offerings and donations at religious sites.

After distributing the pocketless attire, Mahant Ravindrapuri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and the Mansa Devi Temple Trust, said that the decision was made a few days ago, following controversies over offerings at the Ram Mandir and Badrinath Dham, to ensure priests performed their duties wearing clothes without pockets.

Speaking to PTI, Mahant Ravindrapuri said, "In light of allegations regarding the theft of donation money in temples, we believe that if there are no pockets in the clothing, there is no possibility of pocketing the offerings."

He remarked, "The actions of just a few individuals cast doubt on the entire temple management and the Sanatan tradition; therefore, this step has been taken to maintain the trust of the devotees."

He said that, from now on, all priests and staff at the temple would wear these specific garments, noting that 65 CCTV cameras are installed across the temple complex, enabling all-round monitoring.

Ravindrapuri emphasised their commitment to ensuring that every devotee receives a receipt for their donation and that not a single rupee of the donated funds is misappropriated.

Commending the priests, he said that they and the entire staff are extending their full cooperation to the temple trust in this initiative.

Devotees visiting the temple also welcomed the decision, saying that such measures would further strengthen the faith of the pilgrims. -- PTI

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