PIL to help Wangchuk deferred, nobody appears for govt

12:04





The Delhi HC defers hearing after none appeared for Centre amid lawyers' strike.



A public interest litigation has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent directions to the Union Government and the Delhi Government to provide immediate medical treatment and life-saving intervention for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28.



The matter is likely to be taken up today after the petitioner sought urgent listing, citing Wangchuk's rapidly deteriorating health and an imminent threat to his life.



The PIL has been filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Saini, who has urged the High Court to direct the authorities to ensure that Wangchuk receives immediate medical attention, initiate dialogue with him over the issues raised during his protest, and take all necessary steps to safeguard his life.

Delhi HC lists for hearing on Thursday the PIL raising concern over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike.