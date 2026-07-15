Owaisi urges voters to submit SIR forms by Jul 20

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AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged voters to submit their SIR enumeration forms well ahead of the due date, claiming that the process is linked to citizenship.Addressing a gathering here, he said AIMIM has built an app with the help of Muslim youth from Hyderabad, designed to aid voters in the SIR process."... we are extending help so that it becomes easy for you to fill out the SIR forms. Because we know that SIR is connected to citizenship," he said.Advising the voters to turn in the forms by July 20, though July 24 is the last day to do so, he noted that the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would be under immense pressure to upload a large number of forms to the Election Commission.The house-to-house enumeration for the SIR of electoral rolls commenced in Telangana on June 25 and the exercise would continue till July 24.During his speech, Owaisi challenged the narratives surrounding religious radicalisation."Whether following the path of religion is radicalisation?" he asked.The AIMIM chief countered that true radicalisation is visible in acts of targeted violence, such as mob-lynching and assaults on those with beards onboard trains, which he claimed was ignored by the governments."Muslims don't get radicalized and those who get radicalized are not connected to religion."He also wondered if destrcution transformation of mosques did not constitute radicalization.The AIMIM president also said the party would conduct special prayers on July 26 for rains in view of deficient rainfall during the current monsoon season. PTI