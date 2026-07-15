Online Gaming Firms Seek SC Review Of 28% GST Judgment

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Online gaming companies have filed review petitions in the Supreme Court against its May 27 judgment, which upheld the constitutional validity of the 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on the sector and sustained retrospective tax demands exceeding Rs.1.5 trillion.



According to the Supreme Court website, Play Games24x7, Junglee Games, and Sachiko Gaming have filed review petitions through law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan.



The petitions ask the court to revisit its de­cision, contending th­at the ruling warra­nts reconsideration on both Constitutional and legal grounds, particularly regarding the GST framework and the retrospective tax demands.



The May 27 verdict was a major setback for the industry. It upheld the government's decision to levy 28 per cent GST on the full face value of bets placed on online gaming platforms and cleared the way for tax authorities to pursue legacy tax demands exceeding Rs.1.5 trillion.



The outcome of the review proceedings could have significant consequences for the sector, which has consistently argued that the tax regime and retrospective demands impose an unsustainable financial burden and threaten the viability of several gaming businesses.



The Supreme Court, in its May 27 judgment, held that the levy was constitutionally valid and did not violate the constitutional framework governing GST.



'Online gaming activities, including fantasy sports and other games played on digital platforms, involving staking upon uncertain outcomes, constitute betting and gambling for the purpose of the GST framework,' it observed.



'The levy of GST on the supply of actionable claims arising from betting and gambling is constitutionally valid and does not transgress Articles 366(12) and 366(12A) of the Constitution,' the top court said.



The apex court ruled that online gaming platforms cannot be treated as mere intermediaries and that such activities amount to actionable claims under the GST regime. It further observed that the amendments validating the levy were clarificatory in nature and would, therefore, operate retrospectively.



Gaming companies had challenged the retrospective application of the 28 per cent GST, contending that the Centre's interpretation of 'gambling' under the GST framework ran contrary to decades of judicial precedent laid down by the SC and various high courts.



The apex court, however, held that even skill-based games acquire the character of betting and gambling for GST purposes once money is staked on uncertain outcomes.



-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard