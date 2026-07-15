Online fraud and scams hit over half of internet users: Kaspersky

22:21

Over half of internet users surveyed faced fraud over the past year, and 45 per cent became victims of attacks on their devices, accounts or data, according to a new global survey by Kaspersky.



The scam landscape continues to evolve rapidly, becoming more sophisticated and targeted, and attacks are increasingly powered by AI, the release by Kaspersky, cautioned.



Users can face potential threats in almost any type of online interaction, including emails, messengers, social media, online shops or apps. "More than a half (56 per cent) of internet users faced fraud over the past year, and 45 per cent became victims of attacks on their devices, accounts or data, according to a new global survey by Kaspersky," it said.



In Q1 2026, Kaspersky anti-phishing technologies blocked over 140 million phishing and scam attempts, underscoring how pervasive this web threat has become. In India, 61 per cent of respondents reported facing online scams or fraud over the past year, and 55 per cent reported becoming victims of attacks on their devices, accounts or data, the release added. -- PTI