Oil, gas exports are for everyone or no one: Iran

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday warned that the oil and gas export routes of the United States' allies could also be targeted after claiming strikes on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, saying, "the region's oil and gas exports are either for everyone or for no one."



According to the IRGC announcement, the force said it carried out the fifth wave of Operation Nasr 2, codenamed 'Mubarak Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS)', and "smashed and destroyed" the NSI management centre [NSA Bahrain (Naval Support Activity Bahrain)], the command and control centre, large warehouses containing military parts and equipment, and fuel tanks at the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain.



The statement accused the United States of deploying its naval forces in the Indian Ocean and "claiming control of the Strait of Hormuz," alleging that Washington had effectively closed ocean routes to ships and deprived the world of the region's oil and gas.



"The child-killing army and the US regime, by deploying their pirates in the Indian Ocean last night, claiming control of the Strait of Hormuz, have closed the ocean routes to ships and deprived the world of the region's oil and gas. With the crushing operation of the IRGC Navy, the dawn of this morning received a response to its evil deeds," the statement said.



The IRGC further warned, "The enemy should know that now that his bandits have closed the route for oil and gas exports to the world from the Indian Ocean, which endangers the interests of America's economic rivals, they should wait for the closure of other oil and gas export routes that serve the interests of America and its allies. The region's oil and gas exports are either for everyone or for no one."



Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday (local time) said the US forces carried out another round of strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coast, targeting missile and drone sites, naval capabilities and coastal defence systems in a seven-hour operation aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.



In a statement, CENTCOM said it completed the additional wave of strikes at 10 p.m. ET on July 14 (Tuesday), with US fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels launching precision munitions against dozens of military targets.



"US fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews," the statement said.



CENTCOM added that the strikes took place on the same day US forces resumed a naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. According to the statement, the blockade came into effect at 4 p.m. ET on July 14 (Tuesday).



"The strikes took place the same day US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET today," it said.



Reaffirming the US military's operational posture, CENTCOM said, "US forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."