Now, Swiggy's Instamart to deliver LPG cylinders

22:23

Swiggy's quick commerce platform Instamart on Wednesday announced a partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to deliver LPG cylinders.



The launch also marks the debut of HPCL's newly launched HP Navya, its 10 kg composite LPG cylinder, on Instamart.



The service will first go live in Bengaluru, where consumers can order HP Navya. In addition to this, the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder will also be available.



No existing domestic LPG connection is required, making it a flexible, on-demand option for a wider set of consumers, including students, working professionals and smaller households, Instamart stated.



Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart, said: "Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life. With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect."



Amit Garg, Director-Marketing, HPCL, said: "Through the Instamart platform, we will be able to reach customers through a fast, convenient and digitally enabled platform, making HP Navya Composite LPG Cylinders more accessible while enhancing the overall customer experience."



Consumers can log on to Instamart, select their preferred 10-kg composite LPG cylinder or 5-kg metal LPG cylinder, add it to their cart, and place an order. First-time purchases are fulfilled as new cylinder purchases.



Thereafter, consumers can place refill orders by returning the empty HPCL cylinder at the time of delivery.



Orders are fulfilled through HPCL's authorised distributor network and delivered by the distributor's trained personnel under applicable safety and regulatory protocols. First-time orders require identity verification, with proof-of-delivery documentation built into the process to ensure a safe, compliant experience end-to-end. PTI