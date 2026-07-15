Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NCP(SP) + NCP meet late night at Maha CM's home

Wed, 15 July 2026
Share:
10:27
image
A late-night meeting of leaders from the ruling NCP and Opposition NCP (SP) at the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has fuelled speculation about a change in political equations in the state.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Congress leader P Chidambaram's claim that the ruling BJP is wooing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the DMK to get their support for the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill, which the government intends to bring in the Monsoon session of Parliament.

There has also been buzz about the possible merger of the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to sources, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil met Fadnavis at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai late Tuesday night regarding an issue in his Uran-Ishwarpur constituency in Sangli district.

Patil and ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare did not meet the chief minister together, the sources said, declining to elaborate.

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Chidambaram, in a post on X on Tuesday, claimed, "After splitting the TMC, the BJP is reportedly wooing the NCP(SP) and the DMK to garner the crucial votes to support the new version of the failed Bill."

The former home minister urged the two regional parties not to support the bill. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NCP(SP) + NCP meet late night at Maha CM's home
LIVE! NCP(SP) + NCP meet late night at Maha CM's home

NCP rivals' late-night meet at CM's house sparks buzz
NCP rivals' late-night meet at CM's house sparks buzz

A late-night meeting between leaders of the ruling NCP and Opposition NCP (SP) at the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence has sparked intense speculation about shifting political dynamics in the state. This comes as the BJP reportedly...

US senators name India in sweeping Russia sanctions bill
US senators name India in sweeping Russia sanctions bill

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced a comprehensive bill imposing extensive sanctions on Russia, with India identified as one of five countries that could incur tariffs for its continued purchase of Russian oil.

'We were second best': France coach's honest verdict
'We were second best': France coach's honest verdict

France coach Didier Deschamps conceded his side were 'outclassed' by Spain in their 2-0 World Cup semi-final defeat, highlighting technical, tactical, and physical shortcomings that ended their quest for a third title.