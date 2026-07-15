Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

NCP (SP) has not taken a stand on delimitation bill: Sule

Wed, 15 July 2026
Share:
16:33
image
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that her party has not taken any official position on the proposed delimitation bill, saying media reports suggesting that it would support the legislation were based on unnamed sources and had led to confusion.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule said the party has not issued any official statement on the issue.

Sule said she was clarifying the matter after consulting NCP (SP) top leadership, including party president Sharad Pawar and senior leader Jayant Patil, to avoid any misunderstanding among workers of the party and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The NCP (SP) leader said she had also spoken to Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress leader Satej Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on the issue.

Sule said the party had not received any written proposal from the Centre regarding the delimitation exercise and, therefore, could not take a formal stand at this stage. However, she said the party would announce its position within 24 hours if such a proposal were received.

The Baramati MP said that media reports suggesting that NCP (SP) would support the legislation were based on unnamed sources and had led to confusion.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I don't respond to low-level comments: Shinde on Raut
LIVE! I don't respond to low-level comments: Shinde on Raut

HC allows Mamata's Martyrs' Day rally, shifts venue
HC allows Mamata's Martyrs' Day rally, shifts venue

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to hold its July 21 Martyrs' Day rally near the Birla Planetarium instead of its traditional venue in front of Victoria House, citing concerns over traffic...

ISRO Talent Drain Triggers Government Action
ISRO Talent Drain Triggers Government Action

The Department of Space has directed that requests for voluntary retirement or resignation from Group 'A' Scientific and Technical personnel associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme and other important...

Kerala minister reveals she was 'filmed inappropriately'
Kerala minister reveals she was 'filmed inappropriately'

Kerala Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna revealed she was voyeuristically filmed during a school event in Kollam, prompting her to advocate for a comprehensive state policy to combat digital harassment against women.

Sexually Content, Emotionally Lonely: India's Dilemma
Sexually Content, Emotionally Lonely: India's Dilemma

92 per cent of Indians claim to be happy in their relationships, yet 57 per cent suffer from deep loneliness.