NCP (SP) has not taken a stand on delimitation bill: Sule

16:33

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that her party has not taken any official position on the proposed delimitation bill, saying media reports suggesting that it would support the legislation were based on unnamed sources and had led to confusion.



Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule said the party has not issued any official statement on the issue.



Sule said she was clarifying the matter after consulting NCP (SP) top leadership, including party president Sharad Pawar and senior leader Jayant Patil, to avoid any misunderstanding among workers of the party and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).



The NCP (SP) leader said she had also spoken to Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, Congress leader Satej Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on the issue.



Sule said the party had not received any written proposal from the Centre regarding the delimitation exercise and, therefore, could not take a formal stand at this stage. However, she said the party would announce its position within 24 hours if such a proposal were received.



The Baramati MP said that media reports suggesting that NCP (SP) would support the legislation were based on unnamed sources and had led to confusion.