Murder in Bihar train: Woman, boyfriend hired contract killer to eliminate husband

23:13

A woman, her boyfriend and a contract killer were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering her husband while he was travelling on a train in Bihar, police said.



Dev Kumar Gunjan, a technician in the state Electricity Department in Jamui, was shot near Badla Ghat in Khagaria district on June 11 while travelling by train to meet his wife, Samita Kumari, who was posted as a motor vehicle inspector in Supaul. He later succumbed to the wounds.



Police said the investigation revealed that Samita was in a relationship with Ajit Kumar, a government technician posted in Nalanda, and the two conspired to eliminate Gunjan, whom they considered an obstacle.



Katihar SP (Rail) Hari Shankar Kumar said the couple allegedly hired Raju Kumar alias Dheeraj, a contract killer, to execute the murder.



"During interrogation, Ajit confessed that he and Samita were in a relationship and considered Gunjan an obstacle. The two hatched a conspiracy and hired Dheeraj to kill Gunjan while he was travelling by train," the SP said.



Mobile phones and SIM cards allegedly used in planning and carrying out the crime have been seized, police said.



Dheeraj has a criminal record and was jailed in a 2025 case registered under the Arms Act before securing bail, according to a statement issued by the SP's office.



Police said efforts are being made to identify and apprehend any other persons involved in the conspiracy.



Gunjan and Samita got married in 2018 and have a five-year-old daughter, they said. -- PTI