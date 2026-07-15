MSRTC extends 10% bus fare hike till July 31

23:15

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has extended the 10 per cent temporary seasonal fare hike for its ordinary bus services till July 31, citing rising diesel prices and operational costs.



The sharp rise in diesel prices has significantly increased the state-run corporation's daily fuel expenditure and put additional pressure on its finances, according to a release issued on Wednesday.



MSRTC is one of the largest public bus service corporations in India, which operates a fleet of more than 14,000 buses. More than 55 lakh passengers use the bus services every day.



The seasonal fare hike, which was introduced during the summer rush, was scheduled to end at midnight on July 15. However, the state-run transport undertaking has decided to continue the increase till the end of the month.



The release clarified that the 10 per cent variable fare increase will remain applicable only to ordinary bus services till July 31 midnight.



The temporary fare hike extension was also necessitated by brisk passenger traffic and the current transport demand.



The MSRTC further said the measure was aimed at partially offsetting the burden of higher fuel costs while ensuring uninterrupted, safe and reliable services for passengers across the state. -- PTI