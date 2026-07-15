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Massive fire at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram, no casualties

Wed, 15 July 2026
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17:30
Screen grab from @ANI/X
Screen grab from @ANI/X
A massive fire broke out at the abandoned Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram's Sector 29 on Wednesday. At least five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

According to Fire Officer Naresh Kumar, there were no casualties as the iconic facility has been shut down for a while now. The structure, the fire officer said, was reduced to a "heap of scrap."

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Fire Officer Naresh Kumar told ANI, "Our office is located right behind this building, less than half a kilometre away, which is how we noticed the smoke rising. There was a massive column of smoke originating from the thermocol installed at the front of the structure. I immediately dispatched five or six of our vehicles all at once. We do not know the cause of the fire yet, as the facility has been shut down for quite some time. A fire had broken out here once before, which also occurred during the night. No, there were no casualties. The place was empty and closed down; it is entirely reduced to a heap of scrap."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Jhund Sarai area of Gurugram. Fire Officer Narender Singh said, "No casualties have been reported so far." -- ANI

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