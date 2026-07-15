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Inside the 24-hour sprint to convince Trump to drop his plans to toll Hormuz

Wed, 15 July 2026
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President Donald Trump shocked Gulf allies and many of his own aides with his plan to impose a toll on the Strait of Hormuz, touching off an international scramble to convince him to reverse course on his demand, several sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The abrupt announcement on Monday came despite months of warnings from Trump's own advisers not to pursue the idea, for fear it would undermine the US' own war aims -- as well as validate Iran's purported plans to charge fees in the strait, which the administration repeatedly characterized as illegal.

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