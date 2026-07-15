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India-UK trade pact comes into force

Wed, 15 July 2026
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India and the United Kingdom on Wednesday operationalised a free trade agreement under which a host of domestic goods will enter at zero duty in the British market.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that a social security agreement too has been operationalised from July 15.

"With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper," Goyal said in a social media post.

The CETA will give fresh momentum to Indian farmers, entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Several vibrant sectors will gain stronger access to the UK market, he said.

It will also deepen cooperation in technology, professional services and innovation, while supporting greater mobility for skilled Indian talent, he added.

The social security agreement will provide invaluable support to Indian professionals working temporarily in the UK and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian enterprises, he said.  -- PTI

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