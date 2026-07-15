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India Post's Q1 FY27 Turnover: Rs 4,008 Cr

Wed, 15 July 2026
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India Post (Department of Posts) recorded its highest-ever first quarter (Q1) revenue of over Rs.4,000 crore against an annual target of Rs.19,803 crore, registering 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, said Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday.

"This is the first time in the history of India Post that Q1 turnover has hit Rs.4,000 cr and above," he added.

Against a Q1 target of Rs.4,951 crore, the Department achieved 81 per cent of the target during the quarter. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal emerged as the top three performing postal circles overall.

Out of all six business verticals -- mails, parcels, postal life insurance/rural postal life insurance (PLI/RPLI), post office savings bank (POSB), international relations and global business (IR&GB) and citizen centric services (CCS) -- CCS recorded the highest Y-o-Y growth at 86 per cent, followed by parcel (50 per cent ), mails (42 per cent), IR&GB (34 per cent ), PLI/RPLI (20 per cent) and POSB (10 per cent ).

Scindia proposed a cluster-based approach, grouping states into three clusters, each focused on specific priority areas to enable targeted interventions and knowledge sharing.

-- Ananya Podder, Business Standard

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