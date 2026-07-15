'Important documents' found in Ram temple theft accused's house

21:54

A police team on Wednesday took Ramashankar Mishra, one of the eight accused persons in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case, to the rented house where he used to live in Ayodhya and recovered important documents from a bag kept in his house, according to sources.



The police sealed the room in the rented house of the accused.



The police have taken the DVR of the CCTV camera installed at Mishra's rented house into their custody, official sources said.



The police team conducted searches at the locations linked to Mishra and another accused Subhash Srivastava.



Mishra, who is on police remand, was taken along and, on his identification, his rented house was also searched.



The police found important land-related documents in a bag kept in the rented house. Investigating agencies are now examining these documents to determine whether they have any connection to the case, the sources said.



The police are also probing whether the accused used the alleged embezzled donation money to purchase property or make other investments, they said.



The police also carried out a search operation at the location of Srivastava, who is also on police remand, and examined several important documents and other items, according to the sources.



The police said the investigation is still ongoing and the recovered documents will be verified.



If the probe finds evidence of any illegal property or suspicious transactions, those will also be made part of the case diary, they said.



The police said every aspect related to the matter is being thoroughly probed and further legal action will be taken on the basis of the available evidence.



For now, further revelations in the case are likely only after the examination of the recovered documents.



The court of Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) here on Tuesday granted a 14-hour police remand of Mishra and Srivastava in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case.



The police have already interrogated co-accused Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey during separate spells of police remand in connection with the case. -- PTI