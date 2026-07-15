Gujarat govt announces rehabilitation package after Surat floods

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The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a rehabilitation assistance package for traders and businessmen affected by the flood-like situation in Surat on July 6 and 7.



The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.



The package includes lump-sum financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for those affected by the heavy rains, interest subsidy on loans and a one-year waiver of municipal property tax to residential and commercial properties.



"The government finalised the package during the cabinet meeting to help traders and businessmen in Surat rebuild their businesses," said Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at a press conference in Gandhinagar. -- PTI