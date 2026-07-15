Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

FIR against content creators for targeting Gadkari on ethanol row

Wed, 15 July 2026
Share:
18:26
image
The Nagpur Cyber Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against multiple social media content creators for allegedly executing a defamatory digital campaign targeting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The legal action stems from highly contested online posts regarding the government's Ethanol-blended (E20) fuel policy.

Confirming the operational details of the police intervention, Joint Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Navinchandra Reddy, outlined the scope of the ongoing criminal investigation.

"An offence has been registered based on the complaint received. The FIR details the names of the individuals involved and the nature of the posts, as well as the obscene or abusive comments made by certain people. Police is currently investigating the matter..." Reddy stated.

The complaint was filed by BJP Nagpur City Social Media Cell Convener Shishir Arun Tripathi. According to the complaint, a YouTube video uploaded on July 3, 2026, by content creator Manish Kashyap allegedly contained false, defamatory and misleading statements regarding Gadkari and ethanol (E20) fuel, with the intent to mislead the public.

The complaint further alleged that similar misleading videos and posts were circulated through other YouTube and Instagram accounts, including 'Desi Boys', 'Harshit Rathi', and 'Anklesh Inwati', making what the complainants described as baseless and objectionable allegations against the Union Minister. The complaint also claimed that the content had the potential to disturb public peace and create confusion among citizens.

Based on the complaint and the supporting digital evidence submitted, the Nagpur Cyber Police registered FIR No. 0092/2026 under Sections 356, 352 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FIR against creators for targeting Gadkari on ethanol row
LIVE! FIR against creators for targeting Gadkari on ethanol row

Govt cruel, says Dipke says as Wangchuk's health deteriorates
Govt cruel, says Dipke says as Wangchuk's health deteriorates

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health is deteriorating on the 18th day of his hunger strike, with his weight dropping significantly and vital signs requiring continuous monitoring. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused the government of...

Will Modi Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk To End His Fast?
Will Modi Appeal To Sonam Wangchuk To End His Fast?

As Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered the 17th day, concerns over the famed environmentalist and educationist's rapidly deteriorating health intensified, prompting appeals from political leaders, celebrities and social...

'Can't imagine Hindu Rashtra without...': RSS chief to Muslims
'Can't imagine Hindu Rashtra without...': RSS chief to Muslims

Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi stated, "We thought we'll go to the fountainhead of this hate discourse. This whole hate narrative according to us was being spread by the RSS," explaining the delegation's decision to meet...

Court restores Umar Khalid's 2 weekly e-mulakats with family
Court restores Umar Khalid's 2 weekly e-mulakats with family

A Delhi court has reinstated jailed activist Umar Khalid's right to two weekly video meetings (e-mulakats) with his family, overturning a reduction to one meeting. The court noted Khalid had consistently used two e-mulakats for six years...