EC ready for 'One Nation One Election' with 6-month notice: Par panel

22:56

The Election Commission, in its preliminary submission to the Joint Committee of Parliament on the proposed 'One Nation One Election', has said it would be ready to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections if given six months' notice, panel chairman P P Chaudhary said on Wednesday.



Chaudhary was speaking to the media after the committee concluded its three-day consultations with academia here.



Responding to a question, Chaudhary said that the committee would also hear the EC before finalising its recommendations on the proposed constitutional amendments.



"We will hear the Election Commission on how it plans to conduct 'One Nation One Election'. We will put our questions to it, and only after hearing its views will the committee recommend whether it is feasible or not," he said.



Referring to EC's submission, he said, "The poll body had indicated that simultaneous elections across the country would be feasible if it is given six months' advance notice."



"The Election Commission believes that if Parliament passes the law in 2028, it can conduct 'One Nation One Election' from 2029," he reiterated.



Describing the proposal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Chaudhary said simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections had been conducted in the country between 1954 and 1960 using ballot papers.



"We cannot underestimate our voters. They are politically aware and capable of deciding whom to vote for. That is why India's democracy enjoys a distinct place in the world," he said.



Constitutional experts who appeared before the panel had opined that the proposal did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, federalism or democracy, he said.



"It is only a timetable for holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections together. It does not curtail the powers or rights of the states," he quoted the experts.



Claiming broad public support for the proposal, Chaudhary said, "Almost 99 per cent of civil society and ordinary people are in favour of 'One Nation One Election'. This is the will of the people."



He said stakeholders had told the committee that frequent elections disrupted governance as officials were repeatedly diverted for poll duty across states.



Earlier, the committee examining the Constitution (Amendment) Bills on the proposed One Nation One Election initiative held discussions with vice-chancellors, directors and heads of departments from leading universities and institutions in Uttar Pradesh, including Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Banaras Hindu University, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kanpur, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow and the University of Allahabad.