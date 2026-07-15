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Driver runs over woman, takes body to hospital, brings it back to accident spot

Wed, 15 July 2026
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Representational image
Representational image
A woman driving a Thar allegedly hit a domestic worker sleeping in the parking area of a Gurugram society, took the victim to a hospital and subsequently brought her dead body back to be placed at the exact accident spot, police said.

The incident occurred at the Ansal Versalia Society in Gurugram Sector 67, they said.

The deceased woman was identified as Guddi (57), a native of Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, they added.

According to police, after finishing work at a house in the society, Guddi was sleeping in the ground-floor car parking area. A woman residing in the same building was reversing her Thar vehicle when it ran over Guddi, they said.

The driver of the vehicle stepped out and took the injured woman to a private hospital in another vehicle, where doctors declared her dead after examination. The driver then brought the body back to the society and placed it at the exact spot where she had run her over, they added.

After receiving information about the incident, Sector 65 police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police are questioning the driver about the sequence of events.

The deceased woman's nephew said the body had been placed back in the parking area, and the driver had not informed anyone about the woman's death.

After finding out about the incident, people gathered outside the driver's house and created a commotion.

"Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the location is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," a senior police officer said. PTI

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