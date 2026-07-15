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Collusion between Centre and State: Advocate claims BJP, RSS shielding Abhishek Banerjee

Wed, 15 July 2026
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Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee appeared at Bidhannagar Court in Salt Lake on Wednesday to give a voice sample to a judicial magistrate.

The Calcutta High Court had directed him to cooperate with a cybercrime probe linked to an alleged provocative speech during the assembly election campaign.

Heavy police deployment was made at the court premises as the Diamond Harbour MP submitted the sample for forensic analysis.

The development has triggered sharp political reactions, with opposition legal counsels alleging institutional match-fixing between the ruling state government and central authorities to delay the judicial process. --ANI

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