Badrinath temple treasurer removed amid donation row

22:59

Amidst an investigation into alleged irregularities regarding the management of offerings, the Badrinath temple committee has removed its treasurer after 'overwriting' was detected in the donations logbook, officials said on Wednesday.



The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohan Singh Rangad said that Treasurer Sandesh Mehta was transferred to another location after the quantity of silver found in the temple locker exceeded the amount recorded in the register and 'overwriting' was discovered in the logbook.



He added that the responsibilities of the treasurer's post have been handed over to Kedar Singh -- previously stationed at the temple's puja counter -- while Mehta has been posted in Singh's former role.



Meanwhile, the committee, constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, investigating the alleged irregularities, continued its inquiry for the second day on Wednesday, gathering information on the procedures for handling offerings and interacting with BKTC staff.



Temple committee sources indicated that the inquiry committee would also speak with other individuals associated with the temple's administration.



The committee, tasked to investigate alleged irregularities regarding temple donations and offerings and make recommendations to improve temple management, had commenced its investigation upon arriving at the Badrinath Temple on Tuesday.



In addition to Swaroop, the committee includes Sandeep Tiwari, Managing Director of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), and Jagat Singh Chauhan, Director (Finance) of the Medical and Health Department, as members.



After reaching Badrinath, the committee inspected the temple premises, including the CCTV cameras and the cash counting room, and examined the counting register and other relevant documents.



Later, Tiwari said that the committee inspected the donation counting process, the system for transporting donations from the hundi (donation box) to the counting room, the status of CCTV cameras, and the working methods of the deployed staff.



He added that the committee has also taken cognisance of the available CCTV recordings and the arrest of suspended BKTC employee Pramod Nautiyal.



Tiwari said that statements from the general public would be recorded during the detailed investigation, and the committee would seek the opinion of technical experts after obtaining all CCTV footage.