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Abhishek Banerjee gives voice sample to magistrate

Wed, 15 July 2026
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15:08
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Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday provided his voice sample to a magistrate at the Bidhannagar SDJM court near here in connection with an investigation into his alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.

The Calcutta High Court had, on July 10, directed Banerjee to appear before the magistrate at noon on July 15 for the purpose.

Banerjee was at the court for nearly one-and-a-half hours for providing the voice sample to the magistrate, for which an expert was present.

He did not respond to queries from journalists present at the venue and left the court premises soon after the process concluded.

The TMC MP had not appeared before the magistrate on two earlier dates, ordered by the Bidhannagar court, for giving his voice sample on a prayer by the investigating agency.

A huge posse of police personnel was deployed in and around the Bidhannagar court premises in Salt Lake to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during Banerjee's appearance. -- PTI

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