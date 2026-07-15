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1st consignment leaves Hyd for UK after trade deal inked

Wed, 15 July 2026
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The union government on Wednesday flagged off UK-bound export consignments from Hyderabad, marking the launch of the India-UK trade pact.

India and the UK on Wednesday operationalised a free trade agreement under which a host of domestic goods will enter the British market at zero duty.

Export flag-off events were organised at Nizamabad and Hyderabad to mark the entry into force of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Flagging off the consignments at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) here, Telangana government's Special Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, Krishna Aditya, said the agreement marks a significant milestone in India-UK economic relations and will substantially improve market access for Indian exporters, an official release said.

He said the reduction of tariffs on a large number of products would enhance the competitiveness of exports from Telangana and create new opportunities for export-oriented industries.

Sampath Kumar, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, Hyderabad, said the India-UK CETA would provide preferential tariff access across a wide range of products and significantly enhance export opportunities for Indian businesses in the UK market. -- PTI

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