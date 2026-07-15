14% of India-Bangladesh border in Assam yet to be fenced: State minister

19:32

Nearly 14 per cent of the 267.5 km India-Bangladesh border in Assam is yet to be fenced, state Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora informed the Assembly on Wednesday.



Replying to a question by Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar, the minister said a 228.541 km stretch of the border has so far been fenced with barbed wire, leaving 38.959 km unfenced.



He highlighted that according to Survey of India data, Assam shares a 267.5 km boundary with Bangladesh, with Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi districts lying on the international border.



Asserting that fencing the international border is the Central government's responsibility, Bora said that of the unfenced portion, 34.609 km is river border while 4.35 km of land on the shores of Kushiyara river in Sribhumi has not been fenced due to objection by Border Guard Bangladesh.



Bora said that Border Security Force (BSF) has been patrolling the river border using boats and the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System.



On developmental initiatives along the border areas, he said it was being carried out under the Vibrant Village Programme-II, which has replaced the Border Area Development Programme.



For inter-state border areas, various developmental works are being undertaken through Border Development Activities, Border Outpost and Border Outreach Programme, Bora added. -- PTI