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11-year-old boy hit, dragged 1.5 km by school van in Bihar

Wed, 15 July 2026
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An 11-year-old boy was hit by a school van and dragged for around 1.5 km in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Wednesday, police said.

The boy is undergoing treatment, and his condition is stable, they said.

The incident took place between Yadavpur Mor and Banjari Mor within Town police station limits.

"The boy was crossing the road when the van hit and dragged him for around 1.5 km. He was initially taken to the Sadar Hospital in Gopalganj. His condition is stable now, but he has been referred to a medical facility in Gorakhpur for better treatment," Sadar SDPO Pranjal told PTI.

He said no arrest had been made so far.

SHO Praveen Prabhakar said the van had been seized, but the driver managed to flee.

"The exact cause of the incident is not clear yet. We are not sure yet whether it was a case of speeding or negligence," he said.

An FIR will be lodged after a written complaint is made by the family members. --PTI

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