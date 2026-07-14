Wholesale inflation rises to 9.87%

15:47

India's wholesale inflation accelerated slightly in June, driven by rising costs for food and fuel. According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the annual rate of inflation based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at 9.87 per cent on a year-on-year basis for June 2026, up from the 9.68 per cent recorded in May 2026.



The headline index for all commodities rose to 110.2 in June from 109.9 in the previous month. Government data indicated that the primary drivers behind the wholesale price pressures during the month included mineral oils containing petroleum products, food articles, basic metals, and chemicals and chemical products.