Wangchuk in immense pain, begged him to end fast: CJP chief

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Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET-UG controversy and issues concerning the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Abhijeet Dipke, founding president of the Cockroach Janata Party shares this image on X and writes:"Day 17 of Sonam Sir's Hunger-Strike.He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast.He calmly replied, "Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won't even have a dialogue."The CJP has been holding a prolonged protest at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities, particularly the NEET paper leak controversy. The group has announced a march to Parliament on July 20.Sonam Wangchuk joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar and began an indefinite hunger strike, drawing support from several political leaders and public figures.According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kilograms since he began fasting. His latest medical parameters showed a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL.AISA activist Deepak, who was also on a hunger strike since June 28, was admitted to the RML Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated.A group of eminent citizens, including writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and economist Jayati Ghosh, appealed to protesters on indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to call off their fast, while extending full support to their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.The statement also appealed to the people of Delhi to participate in the CJP's proposed march to Parliament on July 20, coinciding with the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.