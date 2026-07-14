US to resume blockade of Iranian ports from today

08:15

The United States on Monday (local time) announced that it will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports starting July 14 evening.



In a formal statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while continuing to support the safe flow of maritime traffic for ships that are not in violation of the order.



"At the Commander in Chief's direction, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 p.m. ET," the statement read.



According to CENTCOM, the decision follows an initial implementation of the blockade between April 13 and June 18. During that two-month period, US forces redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and permitted over 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through.



"The resumption of the U.S. blockade against Iran follows the initial implementation from April 13 to June 18. CENTCOM forces redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and allowed over 50 commercial vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade during the two-month period," CENTCOM noted. -- PTI