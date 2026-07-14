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Trump drops 20% Hormuz toll fee plan, seeks deal

Tue, 14 July 2026
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A day after proposing to charge 20 per cent toll on ships passing through Strait of Hormuz, United States President Donald Trump has reversed his plans, saying that Middle Eastern countries will instead make investment and trade deals with the US.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States," Trump said on social media.

The president said the investments "will be MASSIVE," without elaborating any details.  

 "Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future," he said.

His fresh announcement came a day after he said the US would become the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait" and charge a 20 per cent reimbursement fee on all cargo passing through the strategic waterway.

Iran mocked the proposal, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying, "20 per cent is of course too much. We will be fair."

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