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Studying Tata Electronics' Cyber Breach: Meity

Tue, 14 July 2026
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iPhone maker Apple and its supplier Tata Electronics have both informed the ministry of electronics and information technology that no substantial data was leaked during the alleged breach that impacted Tata Electronics, the ministry's secretary S Krishnan said.

The alleged data breach was also probed by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In), which found nothing substantial to back the claims of the breach, Krishnan said.

"We are studying what is happening on that issue. But on the commercial aspect, we understand that both the current entities involved are broadly satisfied that they have not lost anything... they are not very concerned about that. So this is what we understand from those entities," Krishnan added.

-- Business Standard

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