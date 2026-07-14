Stockbrokers, Dealers Leading Recipients Of UPI Transactions

11:19

Among the top merchant categories by value, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions to securities brokers and dealers recorded the highest growth of 38.5 per cent, processing payments worth Rs 60,945 crore in June 2026 against Rs 43,986.5 crore in June 2025.



In terms of volume, merchants in the groceries and supermarkets category recorded the highest growth of 31.3 per cent, processing 3.73 billion transactions in June 2026 compared to 2.84 billion in June 2025, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.



In value terms, debt collection agencies, which refer to loan and credit card repayments, declined 20.4 per cent to Rs 69,032.6 crore in June 2026 against Rs 86,698.33 crore in June 2025. It continues to be the second-largest category by value terms despite the fall.



UPI transactions for digital gold purchases rose sharply. In June 2026, digital gold purchases hit 234.92 million transactions worth Rs 2,552.52 crore, up from 85.46 million transactions worth Rs 948 crore in June 2025.



-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard