SpiceJet, Ajay Singh To Deposit Rs 140 Cr In Maran Award Dispute

12:39

Debt-laden airline SpiceJet and its Managing Director Ajay Singh on Monday assured the Delhi high court that they would pay Rs 140 crore to KAL Airways and its promoter Kalanithi Maran in execution proceedings arising from an arbitral award.



Recording the undertaking, Justice Subramonium Prasad accepted the airline's payment proposal, under which Rs 50 crore will be deposited with the court registry within 45 days and the remaining Rs 90 crore within the following 90 days.



The court directed SpiceJet and Singh to adhere to the schedule and ordered that the first tranche of Rs 50 crore be deposited within the stipulated period to demonstrate their bona fides. The matter has been listed for September 21 to review complia­nce with the payment timeline.



The court also deferred hearing SpiceJet's petition under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, challenging the arbitral award. It indicated that the challenge would be consid­ered only after the airline com­plies with the deposit directions.



The request for additional time to make the payment came after the Supreme Court, on May 19, declined to interfere with an earlier Delhi high court order directing SpiceJet and Singh to deposit the arbitral award amount.



The dispute arises from an arbitral award in favour of KAL Airways and Maran. During the proceedings, the Delhi high court had earlier directed SpiceJet and Singh to deposit Rs 144 crore.



-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard