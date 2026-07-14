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SIT reconstructs minor rape-murder crime scene in Baruipur

Tue, 14 July 2026
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16:10
The mother of the accused
The mother of the accused
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday reconstructed the sequence of events in connection with the rape and murder of a girl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, taking the three arrested accused to the crime scene at Baruipur, a senior police officer said.

A forensic team accompanied the investigators and collected fresh samples from the spot as part of the ongoing probe.

The reconstruction was carried out at the site near a railway track where the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted before being murdered, he said, adding that the three accused, Kabir Molla, Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar, were brought to the spot and made to recreate the sequence of events in the presence of two independent witnesses.

"A detailed reconstruction was conducted to verify the statements of the accused and corroborate the evidence collected so far. The forensic experts also examined the spot and gathered additional samples that will be sent for scientific analysis," a senior police officer said.

Tuesday's reconstruction exercise comes a week after one of the accused, Prabhas Mondal, was killed in an encounter when the police had taken him to the spot for a reconstruction of the crime scene.

"Today's reconstruction was carried out under elaborate security arrangements. The investigation is progressing on multiple fronts, and all available scientific and forensic evidence is being examined," he said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had visited Baruipur on Saturday and met the victim's family. He had assured them that the investigation into the alleged rape and murder would be personally monitored and conducted in a manner that would set a benchmark.

The victim's father had expressed satisfaction over the progress of the investigation following the chief minister's assurance.

Police said four separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident.

Apart from the rape and murder case, the other FIRs relate to the death of Indrajit Mondal in alleged mob violence during protests, attacks on police personnel along with road blockade and vandalism, and disruption of railway services and damage to railway property. PTI

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