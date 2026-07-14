Sensex drops 561 points over West Asia flare-up

16:20

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Tuesday as a sharp surge in crude oil prices due to the renewed flare-up in West Asia dented investors' sentiment.



Fresh foreign fund outflows and the falling rupee also put pressure on the markets.



After three days of gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 561.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 77,054.94. During the day, it tumbled 614.92 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 77,001.48.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 158.95 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,052.05.



From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech declined the most by 4.42 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro were also among the major laggards.



Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Eternal were the winners. -- PTI