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Sena corporator, held for assaulting doctors, gets bail

Tue, 14 July 2026
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A court in Thane district on Tuesday granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and other medical staff at a civic-run hospital a week ago.

Mhatre, a corporator of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district, and three of his associates arrested in the same case were sent to judicial custody by the court on Monday after the end of their three-day police remand.

Soon after the accused were sent to jail, their counsel moved a bail application.

The court granted bail to the corporator after hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution lawyers, an official said.

The corporator and his aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting two doctors and nurses at a civic-run hospital in Dombivli on the night of July 6 after a family was advised to shift a newborn to another facility.

The assault sparked widespread outrage after a video became viral.

A case was registered against Mhatre and others on Tuesday night following public outrage and pressure from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). -- PTI

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