SC Upholds Sebi Action Against Kotak AMC

12:35

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the Securities and Exchange Board of India's findings against Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (Kotak AMC), its Managing Director Nilesh Shah and other senior officials in the Essel Group fixed maturity plan matter, holding them liable for regulatory lapses in managing the schemes.



Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed appeals filed by Kotak AMC, Kotak Trustee Company and six senior executives. They upheld Sebi's conclusion that the fund house breached its regulatory obligations by extending the tenure of debt securities beyond the schemes' maturity, failing to exercise adequate due diligence and delaying mandatory disclosures to investors and the market regulator.



The top court also directed Kotak AMC to pay litigation costs of Rs 30 lakh and Kotak Trustee Rs 20 lakh, while leaving undisturbed the Sebi-imposed monetary penalties.



"The 1996 Regulations make no distinction between a breach resulting in profit and a violation resulting in loss. Neither do we. Market integrity being the paramount consideration, profit or loss to investors is immaterial to determine whether a regulatory infraction has occurred," the Bench said.



Concluding the judgment with a broader message for the mutual fund industry, it said, "Mandate first, gains later; Sebi compliance, never falter."



-- Bhavini Mishra, Business Standard