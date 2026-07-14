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SC dismisses plea challenging CRZ clearance for 2 new floors at SRK's Mannat

Tue, 14 July 2026
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In a relief to Shah Rukh Khan, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the construction of an additional two floors on the actor's residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.

Questioning the bonafide of the petitioner, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana refused to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's order dated September 16, 2025.

"They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) ... it's their choice. The law is broadly followed. Why should a neighbour or anybody else intervene?" the bench remarked.

Senior advocate Shoeb Alam, representing petitioner Santosh Daundkar, argued that the case should not be treated differently simply because it involves a prominent film star.

He noted that Daundkar had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam and is a respected activist.

The NGT had dismissed Daundkar's plea, which alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority had erred in allowing CRZ clearance for the renovation of the actor's sea-facing Bandra home.

The tribunal had held that no procedural irregularity or legal infirmity had been shown in the approval granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority. PTI

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