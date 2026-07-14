Rs 1500 cr deposited in poor pensioner's account

09:24

An elderly pensioner in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was left stunned after a banking anomaly resulted in more than Rs 700 crore being mistakenly reflected in his bank account, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation into the apparent technical glitch.



Kameshwar Mishra, who receives a monthly social security pension of Rs 1,100, discovered the unusually large balance when he visited the bank along with his son to withdraw his pension amount.



According to Mishra, the same amount was also reflected in his son's bank account, taking the combined balance to more than Rs 1,500 crore. However, the amount reportedly disappeared shortly afterwards, with the account balances returning to normal.



Relating the incident, Kameshwar Mishra told ANI, "I receive an old-age pension, a social security pension, of Rs 1,100 per month. I went with my son, who is deaf and mute, to withdraw this monthly amount. After withdrawing the money, I asked for my bank balance. The person checking the CBS system was stunned; they were astonished by the massive sum. For a moment, they were speechless and couldn't quite process it."



"The sum was Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16. The same amount was also reflected in my son's account too. I was naturally shocked by such a huge sum... the combined total was over Rs 15 billion rupees. I asked what had happened--how such a huge amount had arrived. When the screen was checked, it displayed that specific figure: Rs 7,59,69,51,951.16. That was just in one account; combined, the total exceeded Rs 15 billion. It caused me immense mental turmoil... I was left in a state of utter confusion," he added.



Following the incident, bank officials reportedly verified the account details, after which the anomalous balance disappeared from both accounts. The development triggered an internal inquiry to ascertain the cause of the erroneous credit display.



Officials have initiated a probe to determine the source of the technical error that led to the massive amount being reflected in the pensioner's account. Further details regarding the nature of the glitch and the banking system involved are awaited. -- ANI