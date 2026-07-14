No justice is complete till...: Kin of IB officer killed in Delhi riots

00:05

Nearly six years since the killing of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, the conviction of local politician Tahir Hussain has brought some relief to his family, yet a gaping void refuses to leave them.



A Delhi court on Monday convicted Hussain and four others for being involved in the killing of Sharma, who was attacked by a mob and thrown into a drain during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February 2020.



The verdict has revived painful memories for Sharma's family, which has been rebuilding its life away from Delhi.



"It is very difficult to explain what our family is going through right now. There is a sense of relief because the court has convicted some of the accused, but at the same time, all the painful memories have come rushing back," a member of Sharma's family, requesting anonymity, told PTI.



The victim's brother said the conviction has forced the family to relive the harrowing moment when they first heard of Sharma's death.



"There is grief, there is anger, and there is an emptiness that can never be filled. We lost one of the strongest pillars of our family, and no judgment can bring him back," he said.



Family members said their lives changed completely after the violence, and they decided to leave Delhi within a few months of the incident.



"We shifted out of Delhi just two or three months after the incident. We never felt safe staying there after what happened. We now live in a rented accommodation in Uttar Pradesh. Our lives have completely changed. The sense of fear stays with us," he said.



Recalling the day of the incident, the family member said Sharma had only gone to assess the situation as part of his duty.



"My brother was on duty when they brutally murdered him. He was serving the country. Intelligence Bureau officers generally do not disclose their identity, so he identified himself as a Delhi Police official.



"He was asked by his seniors to go and check the situation. What was his fault? He was simply doing his duty. We believe he was targeted because of his religion, and that pain has stayed with us every single day," the brother said.



He said the family is grateful for the conviction, but full justice will happen when everyone involved in the killing is held accountable.



"We want the accused to be awarded the strictest punishment. Today, only a few have been convicted. We want every single person who was involved in my brother's murder to face the law. They need to be hanged," he said.



The family member said the verdict had brought back memories of Sharma's final days.



"My brother's birthday was on February 2, and just a few days later, we lost him. He was young, full of dreams, and was thinking about getting married. Our entire family's future changed forever after that day," he told PTI.